King assassination anniversary to be commemorated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be commemorated at Ohio’s Statehouse this week.

The Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission is holding the public ceremony in the atrium of the Statehouse in Columbus on Wednesday. It will celebrate King’s life and legacy.

Speakers will include the Rev. Joel L. King, Jr., a first cousin of the late civil rights leader, and David Jehnsen, chair and founding trustee of the Institute for Human Rights and Responsibilities. Jehnsen also led a Chicago-based delegation to the 1963 March on Washington. The Columbus State Community College Gospel Vocal Ensemble will perform.

The commission is housed in the Equal Opportunity Division of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)