Man hit in Unity Township while walking in road

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man hit by a car Sunday in Lawrence County is in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Unity Township police, the man was walking in the road when he was hit by a car.

Police said the man was making his way home from work.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. on Route 224.

Emergency crews considered flying the victim by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital but couldn’t because of the weather conditions.

Investigators say no one will be cited in the accident.