Mary L. (Andreatta) Humenny Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, for Mary L. (Andreatta) Humenny, 90, whom died Monday morning, April 2, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born August 11, 1927 in New Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank and Josephine Gadler Andreatta.

Mrs. Humenny, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a member of the Hubbard Senior Citizens, the Happy Wanderers Club and the Candle Glow Support Group.

She enjoyed baking, cooking and Bingo.

Her husband, Michael Humenny, whom she married November 5, 1955, died August 17, 1995.

She leaves two sons, William Humenny and Michael J. (Jane) Humenny, both of Hubbard; a daughter, Donna (David) Millich of Austintown and four grandchildren, Megan Humenny, Melissa (Eugene) Hardesty, Justin (Allison) Humenny and Chelsea Humenny.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Joseph and Louis Andreatta; a sister, Dorothy Andreatta and a daughter-in-law, Ruth Humenny.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 5 from 12:30 – 1:15 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Liberty Arms Assisted Living for the wonderful care Mary received while in their care.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

