Mom of Mercer Co. sex crime suspect tried to pay off victim, police said

Related Coverage Man accused of sexually assaulting young girls in Mercer County

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police said while a sex assault suspect was in the Mercer County Jail awaiting trial, his mother was trying to convince one of his young alleged victims to drop her case against him.

Trent Tompkins, 32, is charged with various sex crimes against two juvenile girls. Investigators say Tompkins assaulted the victims over several years in Jefferson Township, starting when they were about 6 and 7 years old.

Police said his mother, 55-year-old Brandy Flickinger, contacted one of the girls — now 18 years old — on Facebook Messenger in February and March of this year.

Flickinger told her that Tompkins was being assaulted in jail, so the girl should drop her case against him, according to a police report.

She told the alleged victim she would like to settle the case “out of court,” police said. Investigators said Flickinger arranged to meet the girl at Applebee’s on S. Hermitage Road, and offered to pay her $5,000 to make the case go away.

Flickinger is charged with intimidation of a victim or witness, obstruction of justice in child abuse cases and hindering apprehension or prosecution. She is being held in the Mercer County Jail.

