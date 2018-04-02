Report: Suspect hit Burlington employee with taser after shoplifting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown women are charged with robbery after police say they stole from Burlington Coat Factory and then used a taser on an employee,

Danielle Russell, 26, and Garanasia Drayton, 18, were arrested on Friday afternoon.

According to Burlington employees, the women tried to conceal children’s clothing in a bag and then walk out of the store. They were confronted by a loss prevention officer on the sidewalk outside, according to a police report.

The officer told police that Russell then lunged at him while Drayton ran into the parking lot, later returning with a stun gun. He said Drayton used the stun gun on him, and they managed to get away while he grabbed the purse containing stolen clothing.

Russell and Drayton were arrested later that day and identified as the suspects by employees, according to a police report.

Russell was also cited for driving under suspension.

They’re being held in the Mahoning County Jail.