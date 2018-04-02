Rev. Dr. Guy BonGiovanni Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be held at Highway Tabernacle in Austintown on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. celebrating the life of Rev. Dr. Guy BonGiovanni who passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Born August 18, 1930 in Sagamore, Pennsylvania; he was the son of Antonio and Mary (Fera) BonGiovanni.

Rev. Dr. BonGiovanni was a graduate of the University of Valley Forge and earned his Doctorate of Pastoral Theology from the Logos University.

He was ordained as a minister with the Assemblies of God Church and has been in Christian Ministry for more than 60 years; 17 of which were in pastoral service as pastor of the Farrell Christian Assembly, now known as First Assembly of God, Hermitage; 12 years as the Executive Director of Missions for the Christian Church of North America and then five years as its general overseer.

He authored several books and was the owner of Globe Printing Company, as well as Publisher of the New Wilmington Globe, a weekly community paper since 1880 and was the President of Life Enrichment Ministries. He has traveled around the world 2 ½ times and in over 30 nations in ministry.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Esther (Calvelli) BonGiovanni; daughters, Linda (Donnie) Abraham and Karen (Nicholas) Sbano; grandchildren, Christopher, Abby and Casey Pantalone, Stacey (Michael) Sbano Peacock and Nicholas (Charlene) Sbano; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Rev. Frank BonGiovanni and John BonGiovanni and sisters, Ann BonGiovanni, Mary BonGiovanni King and Jesse Carter; numerous nephews and nieces.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Friday, April 6 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday April 7 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Life Enrichment Ministries, in care of Lane Funeral Home, for more information, e-mail Donnie at donnie9933@att.net.

