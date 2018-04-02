Ruth V. Balliet Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Ruth V. Balliet, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 2, 2018, in St. John XXIII Home in Hermitage. She was 95.

Ruth was born August 4, 1922 in Youngwood, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Ralston Cargo.

She married Carl E. Balliet on October 24, 1945. He preceded her in death on December 18, 1997.

Ruth graduated from Youngwood High School and was employed as a sales clerk in the jewelry department at Kaufmann’s, formerly, Strous’s Department Store in the Shenango Valley Mall for several years.

Ruth was a member of the Orangeville United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and helped with church dinners.

She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her friends.

She was also a member of the Eastern Star.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Barbara; her husband, Roy Rantilla of Burghill, Ohio; three grandchildren, Barley T., Briar T. and Benjamin T. Rantilla and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Delbert Carl Balliet; an infant grandson, Roderick Rantilla; five sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 5 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Orangeville United Methodist Church, 7850 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150.

A funeral service will be held in the church on Thursday, April 5 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron McIlvaine officiating.

Burial will follow in Orangeville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Keystone Blind Association, 3056 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Funeral arrangements by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Condolences to the Balliet family may be made by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.