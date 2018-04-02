Some sun today, rain returns tomorrow

SNOWY START TO THE WEEK
April snow showers moved through the Valley overnight. An isolated flurry is possible early, but overall expect improving conditions through the morning and into the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY’S STORM CHANCE
Tuesday will start with scattered rain showers, moderate to heavy at times. Scattered rain showers will be possible throughout the day. Thunderstorms will be a concern into Monday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds being the biggest concern. Be weather aware into the day on Tuesday. Storm Team 27 will have updates on timing of the storms online and on-air.

For a hour-by-hour breakdown of the April rain and storms, click “Play” on the video above.

