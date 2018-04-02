Strong Spring Storm system rolling our direction

A Detailed Video of the Spring storm system above

Rain returns toward morning as the next storm system moves into our area. The risk for thunderstorms will increase too. Strong storms will be possible into Tuesday night.

Look for moderate to heavy rain Tuesday morning. The chance for thunder. A break in the rain through afternoon in spots with another round of heavy rain and a chance for strong storms Tuesday night. Wind gusts will increase through the afternoon and into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Gusts to 30mph or higher possible.

The severe storm risk will increase late Tuesday into Tuesday night as the cold front pushes toward the region. The chance for strong or severe storms will end into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Look for colder temperatures Wednesday with rain mixing back to snow showers. Little snow accumulation expected.

Staying below normal through the end of the week into the weekend.

