U.S. Marshals arrest second suspect in Club Vortex shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A second suspect in a shooting at Club Vortex in Youngstown has been arrested.

According to U.S. Marshals, Brandon Ravnell surrendered in Youngstown on Monday afternoon.

He and Lavell Collins and Carl Fleeton, Jr. face weapons charges related to the shooting last month.

Collins was arrested last month, but investigators are still looking for Fleeton.

Those with information on Fleeton are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.

U.S. Marshals caution that Fleeton should be considered armed and dangerous.