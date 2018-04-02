US says its airstrike kills 5 militants in central Somalia

The U.S. said it assessed that no civilians were killed in the airstrike

ABDI GULED, The Associated Press Published:
Somali soldiers providing security stand near a checkpoint on the eve of presidential elections in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Graft - vote-buying, fraud, intimidation - is the top concern in a nation that Transparency International now rates as the most corrupt in the world and Mogadishu is in lockdown because of the threat of violence by homegrown Islamic extremist group al-Shabab. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The U.S. military has announced Sunday that it launched an airstrike that killed five extremist militants in central Somalia.

The U.S. Africa Command confirmed to the Associated Press that the airstrike was near El-Bur.

The U.S. said it assessed that no civilians were killed in the airstrike.

Two Somali intelligence officials told AP on Sunday that the airstrike targeted a vehicle carrying senior al-Shabab officials and the dead included a woman. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity for their security.

Al-Shabab officials did not immediately comment on the incident. However, pro-al-Shabab media outlets reported that only two civilians were killed in the airstrike, quoting senior commanders of the militant group.

The U.S. has carried out more than a dozen drone strikes against al-Shabab since last year, after the Trump administration approved expanded military efforts against the extremist group.

The U.S. said the latest airstrike, like others, was carried out in cooperation with Somalia’s government.

.

Related Posts