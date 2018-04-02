Woman drives off Route 164, crashes into ditch

The crash happened on Monday morning, south of Lodge Road

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman went off of the road and into a ditch on the side of Route 164 in Leetonia.

The crash happened on Monday morning, south of Lodge Road.

Investigators at the scene said the driver clipped a guardrail and went into the culvert.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and had what appeared to be minor injuries.

Investigators said because the woman hit her head, she said she didn’t remember what happened prior to the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

The driver wasn’t identified on Monday morning.

