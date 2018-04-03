Bed Bath and Beyond buying Toys R Us gift cards

You can take any unexpired Toys R Us gift cards and exchange them for a Bed Bath and Beyond eGift card

By NBC4 Staff and Associated Press Published:
Bed Bath & Beyond exterior.

UNION, NJ (WCMH/AP) — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced it will buy your Toys R Us gift cards.

According to the company, you can take any unexpired Toys R Us gift cards and exchange them for a Bed Bath and Beyond eGift card.

On March 15, the USA Today reported that Toys R Us would still honor gift cards for the next 30 days.

However, the Bed Bath and Beyond offer creates options for those who wouldn’t have been able to make it to a Toy R Us anytime soon.

Toys R Us, the 70-year-old retailer, is headed toward shuttering its U.S. operations, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 employees while spelling the end for a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.

The closing of the company’s 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s