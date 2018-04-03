Brian Golsby sentenced to additional 66 years for German Village robberies

Tuesday’s hearing surrounded those aggravated robbery charges

WCMH Staff Published:
Brian Golsby murder trial in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County judge sentenced Brian Golsby to an additional 66 years in prison on Tuesday morning.

Golsby, who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison last month for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Ohio State student Reagan Tokes, was also facing six aggravated robbery charges. The charges stemmed from incidents in early 2017, most of which took place in German Village.

Tuesday’s hearing surrounded those aggravated robbery charges. The prosecution and defense agreed to a sentencing recommendation of 60 years in prison in exchange for Golsby’s guilty pleas. That would have been slightly less than the maximum sentence, which would mean no automatic appeal.

One of Golsby’s victims spoke in court, and a victim advocate read a statement from another.

In the end, the judge chose to disregard the sentencing recommendation and sentenced Golsby to the maximum of eleven years per count, for a total of 66 additional years in prison. He reiterated that Golsby is already serving life sentences and won’t be getting out of prison.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said all of this was just a formality because Golsby is already serving life sentences. Still, he said it was important to his office to go through the formalities and represent the victims who were robbed.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s