YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A garbage truck fire in Youngstown left behind a big mess.

It happened just after midnight on Interstate 680 northbound, near the South Avenue exit.

The driver told fire officials he noticed smoke coming from the back of his truck and dumped the load.

Firefighters put out the flames and didn’t damage the truck.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All the trash is cleaned up and all lanes are open.