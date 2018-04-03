Grubhub comes to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in Youngstown can now take advantage of a new delivery service.

Grubhub is a mobile food-ordering company, which now reaches over 100 markets.

Previously, Youngstown restaurants on Grubhub supplied their own couriers to deliver through the platform, but now Grubhub Delivery makes it possible for all restaurants to take advantage of delivery to expand their customer base, by providing Grubhub drivers that can deliver from any local establishment.

If you would like to use Grubhub’s services, they are now offering on-demand food delivery from The Elmton, The Mocha House, Aladdin’s Eatery, C’s Waffles Boardman, Mission Taco and many other local and national restaurants.

Other restaurants partnering with Grubhub for delivery include national and regional options like Buffalo Wild Wings, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, On the Border and The Cheesecake Factory® in many markets. Grubhub will also be adding KFC and Taco Bell locations to these markets across the country in the coming months.

Customers will be able to order via the Grubhub Android or iOS apps, or online at Grubhub.com. All users can also use the code YOUNGSFREE for free delivery on their orders starting now until April 19.

“We’re thrilled to expand our delivery offering to these markets across the U.S., making quick progress on our plan to expand our delivery capabilities throughout the coming year,” said Stan Chia, chief operating officer, Grubhub. “These additional markets are part of our vision to connect more diners with even more of their favorite local restaurants across the country, and provide them with the widest selection of choice wherever they are.”

Grubhub will now be offered in other Ohio locations such as Akron, Canton, Dayton and Toledo.