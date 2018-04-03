Investigators piecing together case in I-680 shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators aren’t saying much as they continue piecing their case together following a shooting incident late last week on I-680 in Austintown.

Monday night, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were searching a house in Campbell in connection with the incident that left an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Initial reports indicate that someone drove up beside the woman and shot into her car.

No one was arrested yesterday during the search, and troopers are not identifying anyone as either a suspect or a person of interest.

“We are gathering information as a result of the investigation to be able to move forward with it,” said Lt. Jerad Sutton.

The 18-year-old victim is recovering.