JobsNOW: Brookfield company growing with oil and gas industry

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Opportunity is knocking again with JobsNOW. It’s coming from a business that makes equipment for the oil and gas industry, and it’s seeing tremendous growth.

Legacy Measurement Solutions in Brookfield has about 80 workers and plans to grow to 150 as business keeps picking up. They have a need for structural welders since a good portion of the company’s product requires it.

“The structural welder is the kickoff to starting the product once it gets into the manufacturing process,” said Michael Koprivnak, Legacy Measurement Solutions.

Structural Welders can expect plenty of work. It’s key to advancing because you could move to the vessel shop which has 6G welding and work on pressure containing vessels.

In order to help with ergonomics, Legacy rotates operators so they’re not doing the exact same thing every day.

The assembly area is Legacy’s biggest workforce need, and they’re looking for nine workers. Applicants just need to know how to use small hand tools, wrenches, tape measures, plus basic plumbing and fitting.

“In assembly, the key component is making sure everything is tight, everything is straight, and making sure that everything is built as drawn,” Koprivnak said.

Assemblers take the welded pieces fabricated in other parts of the shop and put them together, making sure there are no leaks as this is the final piece where everything comes together.

“From there it goes to paint and a high-pressure air test to ensure customers get a product up to quality standards that are demanded in the field,” Koprivnak said.

Legacy has expanded holiday time to now include 10 days, plus it’s going to start providing clothing for workers.

You can apply in person at Legacy Measurement Solutions, 6882 Parkway Drive, Brookfield, Ohio.

Welders need to bring their helmet because they may be tested immediately.