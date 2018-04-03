Joseph E. Horner, Jr. Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio – Joseph E. Horner, Jr., 74, of Hanoverton, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, with his loving wife, Ruthie, by his side.

Joseph was born March 21, 1944 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of Joseph Horner, Sr. and Eileen Kirkbride.

After high school, he entered the United States Army in September, 1961. He received his Certificate of Training in January 1962, followed by successful completion of Quartermaster School in February 1962. Serving his country with great pride and having received numerous metals, awards and certifications, he was honorably discharged in September 1964.

He was also a member of the former Hanoverton Post of the American Legion.

He was a proud employee of GM for 40 years and retired in 2006.

He was an avid motorcyclist, mechanic, the owner of Coyote Customizing Service for vehicles, a dedicated gardener and loved playing cards with friends and family. Joseph also enjoyed being the “sound guy” for his wife during her many years of singing engagements.

He is survived at home by his wife of 49 years, Ruthie Beaver Horner, who he married on February 14, 1969. Also surviving are his daughters, Angela (Don III) Horner Ring of Sebring, Ohio and Jessica Horner Evancho of Chickasha, Oklahoma; one stepson, Christopher M. Calhoun; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Carl James (Joyce) Horner of East Liverpool, Ohio and two sisters, Becky (Walter) Fredrickson, of Norman, Oklahoma and Sharon Smith of Wellsville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabatha Horner Fischer who passed on December 2, 2017; his parents and his brothers, Phillip, Daniel and David.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 6, 2018 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Weber Funeral Home in Lisbon, Ohio and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

The funeral will occur at 11:00 a.m., immediately following visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, April 7.

A private burial will take place at a later time.

Interment will occur at the Spring Grove Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 5 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.