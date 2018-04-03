Kennedy Catholic product Sagaba Konate to test NBA Draft waters

Sagaba Konate will submit the paperwork to go through the NBA Draft process, but he will not hire an agent.

Sagaba Konate
West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate (50) reacts after scoring during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Marshall, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego. West Virginia defeated Marshall 94-71. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic standout and current West Virginia Sophomore Forward Sagaba Konate will submit the paperwork to go through the NBA Draft process, but he will not hire an agent.

WVU made the announcement in a release on Tuesday.

“Sags will go through the NBA Draft procedures in a systematic and professional manner by exploring the situation and leaving open his option to return,” coach Bob Huggins said in that release.

Konate started 36 games this past season for the Mountaineers, averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds. He also finished the season with 116 blocks.

The former Golden Eagle led Kennedy Catholic to a PIAA state title in 2015. He was named Class A Player of the Year his senior campaign.

