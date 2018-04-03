Kidnapped journalists appeal to Ecuador’s president in video

The journalists from Ecuador's El Comercio were taken hostage while investigating a rise in drug-fueled violence

The Associated Press Published:
ECUADOR JOURNALISTS KIDNAPPED
Relatives and colleagues of a team of kidnapped journalists from El Comercio hold up signs that reads in Spanish "We are missing 3" outside Carondelet Palace, the seat of government, to demand action from the government in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 2, 2018. The journalists were kidnapped on March 26 while working on a story along the conflictive Colombian-Ecuadorean border. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Journalists kidnapped a week ago along Ecuador’s border with Colombia have appeared in a video appealing to Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno.

In the 22-second video the three men, chained together at their necks, relayed their captors’ demands that Moreno release three unidentified combatants and end anti-narcotics cooperation with Colombia in exchange for their freedom.

The journalists from Ecuador’s El Comercio were taken hostage while investigating a rise in drug-fueled violence along Ecuador’s northern border. Authorities have blamed a holdout faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that didn’t lay down their weapons as part of a 2016 peace deal. The journalists didn’t identify their captors in the video.

Colombia’s RCN network didn’t say how it obtained the video.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s