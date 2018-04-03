Local vet warns pet owners about distemper spread by raccoons

WKBN reported Monday that Youngstown police have responded to raccoon calls with the same strange, zombie-like behavior

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Robert Coggeshall


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local veterinarian is warning pet owners about the dangers of distemper after reports of “zombie raccoons” spotted in the Youngstown area.

First News reported Monday that Youngstown police have responded to over a dozen raccoon calls — all of them with reports of the same strange, zombie-like behavior. The majority of the calls happened in the daytime, even though raccoons are nocturnal.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the animals likely have distemper.

Dr. Margee O’Donnell-Foust, of Bark Mobile Pet Vet, is now warning pet owners to make sure that their dogs are up to date on their vaccinations to protect against the virus.

Distemper can be contagious. It can cause digestive problems, respiratory issues, and in more serious cases, seizures.

“It’s mostly spread through inhalation, but any contact with a raccoon can be dangerous,” O’Donnell-Foust said. “It is not transmissible to humans, however, dogs in the backyard or in the park could certainly contract the illness.”

She said generally, cats do not catch the virus. Dogs are most susceptible.

The American Veterinary Medical Association has tips to prevent distemper on its website as well as the symptoms of distemper.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s