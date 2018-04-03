Man accused in Struthers rape brought back to Mahoning County

 A man accused of rape in Struthers is back in jail after he was picked up Monday

Joey Seaman is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house and raping her in February of 2017.

Joey Seaman is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and raping her in February of 2017. He was out on bond in June when police arrested him for trying to break into the victim’s house again.  A judge revoked his bond during a hearing in August and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Seaman took off but authorities in Southern Ohio picked him up and brought him back to Mahoning County on Monday.

Jail records show Seaman is charged with theft, aggravated burglary, rape, and menacing by stalking. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m

