Man accused of hitting woman with chair at Liberty hotel

Byron Liggens is charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence

By Published:
Byron Liggens, charged with felonious assault and domestic violence in Liberty.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing felony charges, accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a chair.

Byron Liggens, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence.

According to the Liberty Police Department, the assault happened Wednesday at the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue.

The victim told police that Liggens hit her in the face with a folding chair after she confronted him about trying to discipline her 3-year-old daughter. She added that Liggens had been abusing her for weeks.

Police said Liggens left the area before officers arrived, but he was arrested while boarding the WRTA bus at the Shell gas station nearby.

Tuesday, Liggens pleaded not guilty to the charges. A preliminary hearing on the charges was scheduled for April 11.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s