Man accused of hitting woman with chair at Liberty hotel

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing felony charges, accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a chair.

Byron Liggens, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence.

According to the Liberty Police Department, the assault happened Wednesday at the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue.

The victim told police that Liggens hit her in the face with a folding chair after she confronted him about trying to discipline her 3-year-old daughter. She added that Liggens had been abusing her for weeks.

Police said Liggens left the area before officers arrived, but he was arrested while boarding the WRTA bus at the Shell gas station nearby.

Tuesday, Liggens pleaded not guilty to the charges. A preliminary hearing on the charges was scheduled for April 11.