Man on life support after being shot in head during Facebook video

WCMH Staff Published:
HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — A man in Houston is on life support after he was shot in the head while recording a video on Facebook.

According to KPRC, Devyn Holmes, 26, was in a car with another man and a woman over the weekend when he was accidentally shot in the head.

Video posted to Facebook shows Holmes and the woman, later identified as Cassandra Damper, 25, waving a gun in the vehicle. Holmes can be heard saying, “You’re making me nervous,” in the video as he puts his hand on the gun Damper is holding.

“It ain’t got no clip, bud,” the other man says. Seconds later, the gun fires and Holmes slumps over with blood visible on his shirt.

Damper was arrested for tampering with evidence after police said she tried to wipe off gunshot residue that may have been on her hands. She told police she thought the gun was unloaded.

Holmes was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, according to KPRC, where he is on life support.

