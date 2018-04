YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Poland Avenue is closed after a pipe fell off of a truck.

The truck was taking a sharp turn when its load shifted, causing a pipe to fall off of the back of the truck and into a telephone pole. There is minor damage to the pole.

According to First Energy, 447 Youngstown customers are without power.

Workers from Ohio Edison are out examining the lines.

Poland Avenue is closed at Powersdale Avenue as crews work to clean up the scene.