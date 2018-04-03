Police: Pa. couple ran brothel in residence where kids live

Brittany Patrick, 26, and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Lukas Trout, face child endangerment charges.

By Published:
Brittany Patrick is charged with child endangering.

INGRAM, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania couple ran a brothel out of a residence where three young children were living.

Ingram police say 26-year-old Brittany Patrick and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Lukas Trout, face child endangerment charges. Patrick is also charged with prostitution, while Trout also faces a conspiracy charge.

Authorities say they learned of the brothel after receiving complaints from Patrick’s neighbors. Investigators soon discovered an ad Patrick had placed on an adult website.

The probe culminated Friday when an undercover officer went to Patrick’s apartment and Trout allegedly welcomed him and directed him to a bedroom.

Patrick and Trout are the parents of an 18-month-old child who lives in the apartment. Authorities say the children of Patrick’s roommate, ages 8 and 10, were also allegedly present while prostitution was actively occurring.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s