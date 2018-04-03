Report: Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ in California

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – CNN is reporting that a female suspect in a shooting at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California is dead.

Sources tell KRON4 News in San Francisco that the woman shot her boyfriend.

City Manager Connie Jackson said they’ve received multiple 911 calls from YouTube, reporting a shooting.

A witness told KRON4’s Gabe Slate that they heard 20 shots fired.

He also heard that a woman was shot and crawled into the Carl’s Jr. next to YouTube.

The headquarters is located at 901 Cherry Avenue.

A YouTube employee told CNN she saw one person shot on the patio where they eat.

San Bruno Police tweeted at 1 p.m. to avoid the area due to police activity.

Employees can be seen walking out of the building with their hands up.

Google, which owns the online video website, tweeted that the company is coordinating with authorities.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

