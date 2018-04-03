Rain forces venue change for today’s YSU baseball game against Pitt

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Inclement weather has forced changes to the Youngstown State baseball team’s home-and-home series with Pitt scheduled for this week.

Tuesday’s game will now be played at Pitt’s Charles L. Cost Field, and Wednesday’s game has been canceled. Tuesday’s contest was originally scheduled to be played at Eastwood Field at 6 p.m.

The YSU alumni event that was going to be held in conjunction with Tuesday evening’s contest will be rescheduled for another date.

Courtesy: Youngstown State University

