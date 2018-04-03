Scattered rain this afternoon, Thunderstorms later tonight.

Watch a detailed video of the spring storm system above

Around half an inch of rain as of this morning. Another round of heavy rain and a chance for strong storms Tuesday night. Wind gusts will increase through the afternoon and into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Gusts of 30 mph or higher possible.

The severe storm risk will increase Tuesday night as the cold front pushes toward the region. The chance for strong or severe storms will end into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Look for colder temperatures Wednesday with rain mixing back to snow showers. Little snow accumulation expected.

Staying below normal through the end of the week into the weekend.

