Sheriff’s Office receives reports of paintball damage in Cortland

Two houses along State Route 88 were hit early Tuesday morning

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office received reports of vandalism by paintballs along State Route 88.

A teacher reported the vandalism early Friday morning. She said she heard thumping noises around 1:30 a.m. and later learned that someone drove up to her house and started shooting paintballs at it.

According to investigators, about 20 paintballs hit the windows and siding of the house.

The woman believed it was retaliation from her students because she gave them a surprise pop quiz.

Deputies said a house nearby was also hit by paintballs, however.

Investigators said there was yellow paint splattered on the siding of another woman’s home.

