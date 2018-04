AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Several fire crews from Austintown were called to the Holiday Inn Express Tuesday night.

The hotel is located at Route 46 and I-80.

Around 10 p.m., an electrical plug in a freezer in the breakfast room caught fire.

It created a small fire in the wall, sending smoke to the second and third floors.

The hotel was evacuated, but everyone was let back inside.