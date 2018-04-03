State auditor recommends cuts to Niles City School District

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles City School officials are going over recommendations from the state on how the cash-strapped district can save money.

The findings were released Tuesday from the State Auditor’s Office.

Some of the recommendations include staff cuts and changes to employee healthcare.

Auditor David Yost says the district could save almost $3.4 million annually and avoid a projected 2022 deficit of nearly $11.6 million by adopting the recommendations.

Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said the district is already addressing those issues to save money.

The public is invited to attend an informational meeting to learn more about the performance audit and the upcoming levy on Thursday, April 12 at the Niles Middle School cafetorium at 6:30 p.m.

The school board will also discuss the audit at its meeting on April 19.

