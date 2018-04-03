Tracking Heavy rain and storms tonight

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATE

Heavy rain and a chance for strong storms into tonight. Some storms may be strong. Heavy rain is possible. Wind gusts will increase through the night. Gusts of 30 mph or higher possible.

The chance for strong or severe storms will end into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Look for colder temperatures Wednesday with rain mixing back to snow showers. Little snow accumulation expected.

Staying below normal through the end of the week into the weekend.

