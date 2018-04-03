Train crossing bridge derails in Pennsylvania



HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WHTM) – At least six cars derailed from a freight train as it crossed a bridge near the Juniata River in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

WTAJ-TV reports the cars derailed near East Penn Street around 8:15 a.m.

At least two cars ended up in Standing Stone Creek where it empties into the river.

It appears that part of the bridge collapsed and the tracks are damaged, although a train was moving on another set of tracks around noon.

There are no reports of injuries and no reports of contamination.

WTAJ reported the cars in the water contained a grain product and plastics.

