Troopers to target distracted drivers on Interstates 80, 76

(WKBN) – Local authorities with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Transportation will begin an effort targeting distracting driving.

The effort will be on Interstates 80 and 76 from the Pennsylvania state line to Portage County, Ohio.

Troopers will be looking for those who are texting and driving and otherwise distracted behind the wheel.

It’s said to be the first-of-its-kind effort in the state and one of the first in the country.

It’s part of a statewide effort in conjunction with Distracted Driving Awareness Month.