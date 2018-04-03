Troopers to target distracted drivers on Interstates 80, 76

It's part of a statewide effort in conjunction with Distracted Driving Awareness Month

By Published: Updated:
Ohio State Highway Patrol says distracted driving is as dangerous as impaired driving.

(WKBN) – Local authorities with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Transportation will begin an effort targeting distracting driving.

The effort will be on Interstates 80 and 76 from the Pennsylvania state line to Portage County, Ohio.

Troopers will be looking for those who are texting and driving and otherwise distracted behind the wheel.

It’s said to be the first-of-its-kind effort in the state and one of the first in the country.

It’s part of a statewide effort in conjunction with Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s