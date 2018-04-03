Trump to discuss tax cuts at West Virginia round-table

Trump tells audiences that Democrats will raise taxes if Republicans lose control of Congress

By Published:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will promote recent tax cuts during a round-table discussion in West Virginia this week.

The White House says Trump is hosting Thursday’s discussion at the Sulphur Springs Civic Center in White Sulphur Springs.

Trump signed legislation late last year that cut taxes significantly for corporations and the wealthy and provided more modest tax breaks for middle-income earners.

A March survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that an improving economy and the tax cuts passed by Republicans appear to have helped lift Trump’s approval ratings to 42 percent — up seven points from February. No Democrats voted to cut taxes.

Trump tells audiences that Democrats will raise their taxes if Republicans lose control of both houses of Congress in the November elections.

