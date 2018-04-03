United Way’s Basketball Classic is set for December

United Way's President Bob Hannon released the schedule of games for December 8

United Way Holiday Basketball Classic

(WKBN) – Tuesday morning, not even 24 hours after college basketball’s big game, United Way released its Basketball Classic for December 8 at Poland High School.

The excitement is building as Canfield will play the Poland Bulldogs in the Valley’s big pre-holiday event.

Next year, Poland will be a part of the Northeast 8 Conference along with Girard, Hubbard, Jefferson, Lakeview, Niles, South Range, and Struthers. Canfield will remain in the All-American Conference.

United Way Basketball Classic:

December 8 – Poland High School

Champion vs. Poland (Girls)

Struthers vs. Hickory (Boys)

Girard vs. Boardman (Boys)

Canfield vs. Poland (Boys)

