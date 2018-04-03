Vacant Bel-Park building taken over by City of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bel-Park building across from St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown is going to be torn down, but not before it’s made useful.

In a city council meeting Tuesday night, leaders said the city finally owns the abandoned building that’s been a decade-long eyesore on Belmont Avenue.

A California businessman owned it and said he had big plans for it, but those never materialized.

The city bought it for $354,000.

It will be torn down, but Youngstown Police and Fire will train in it first. Council members said first responders don’t often get the opportunity to train in a building like this.

Then the city will put the demolition project out for bidding. It will be torn down before 2018 ends, leaders said.

Now that the city officially owns the land, it can begin to look at selling it to a property developer.

