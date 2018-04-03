Warmer with rain, possible strong storms tonight

Look for moderate to heavy rain Tuesday morning with the chance for thunder. Another round of heavy rain and a chance for strong storms Tuesday night. Wind gusts will increase through the afternoon and into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Gusts of 30 mph or higher possible.

The severe storm risk will increase  Tuesday night as the cold front pushes toward the region. The chance for strong or severe storms will end into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Look for colder temperatures Wednesday with rain mixing back to snow showers. Little snow accumulation expected.

Staying below normal through the end of the week into the weekend.

