Watch for flooding overnight

Heavy rain and a chance for storms overnight. An isolated storm may be strong. The risk will lower into the early morning.

Wind gusts will increase through the night. Gusts of 30 mph or higher possible.

Look for colder temperatures Wednesday with rain mixing back to snow showers. Little snow accumulation expected.

Staying below normal through the end of the week into the weekend.

**Traffic advisory — The following roads are closed due to flooding:

SR 711 southbound to I-680 northbound

Lisbon Canfield Road in Salem (between SR 558 and SR 344)

St. Jacob Logtown Road in Salem (east of SR 45 between SR 45 and Lisbon Road)

Old SR 558 in Salem (at railroad underpass between Jersey Ridge Road and SR 558)

