Youngstown crime activity: Affair admission ends in knife attack, police say

Monday, March 26

1:40 p.m. – Saranac Avenue, Ashley McCullough, 32, was charged with driving under suspension and drug possession. According to a police report, McCullough became angry with the father of her child because he was with someone else. Police say McCullough came to the father’s house, argued with him and hit him in the legs with her car. Witnesses said McCullough continued to drive past the house erratically, swerving toward the front yard. McCullough was arrested after a traffic stop on Saranac Avenue.

3:17 p.m. – 1500 block of Republic Ave., a woman told police that her brother’s home was burglarized. The woman said the house is empty because her brother is in jail. She said several items were missing including a washer and dryer, three tables, two TVs and a bed.

4:30 p.m. – Fifth Avenue, Charles Brunt, III, 22, was charged with driving under suspension and drug possession following a traffic stop. Police said they found a grocery bag under the seat of the car that contained two large bags of marijuana and 50 Tramadol pills. Brunt was also found to have a suspended driver’s license.

8:25 p.m. – 2100 block of Concord Ave., Brandon Miller, 23, was charged with burglary. According to a police report, Miller called his father and told him he had been in an accident and was coming over. The father said he locked the door, turned off the lights and hid in an upstairs bedroom. A short time later, the father said he heard Miller breaking down the door. When police arrived, Miller told them the house was his, too. Through their investigation, police determined that Miller did not live at the house.

Tuesday, March 27

9 a.m. – 4900 Sheridan Ave., a man said he came home to find his door kicked in. A lock on a wooden desk was pried open and the contents appeared to be ransacked. A jewelry box was flipped over on a bed.

10:40 a.m. – Republic Avenue, Leroy Wiggins, Jr., 61, was charged with felonious assault. According to a police report, a woman told officers that Wiggins came to her house and asked her to take him to the store. While they were in the car, the two argued and the woman told Wiggin to get out, the report stated. The woman said Wiggins pulled out a gun, put it to her head and forced her to drive him home to a residence on Ravine Avenue. The woman said after she managed to get away, Wiggins followed her and fired several shots from his gun. She was able to get a ride to a friend’s house, where she called police, according to the report.

5:55 p.m. – 300 block of Carroll St., Dewayne McCullough, 31, was charged with drug trafficking following a raid. According to a police report, the officer found several bags of marijuana, $500 and a digital scale inside of the house.

6:47 p.m. – Market Street, Aurienn Jones, 23, was arrested on a warrant and charged with drug possession and failure to comply following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Jones was a passenger in the car but wouldn’t tell police who he was. Police said a search of Jones uncovered a bag of suspected heroin and box containing 83 Tramadol pills in his pocket. The driver was given a citation for failing to signal a turn, which he crumpled up into a ball, according to police.

Wednesday, March 28

12:45 p.m. – Lanterman Avenue, Deon Johnson, 26, was charged with drug trafficking following a police raid. According to a police report, officers found a trail of several marijuana bags that stretched from the living room, into the dining room and leading into a first-floor bedroom where officers found Johnson. Officers seized several bags of marijuana packaged for sale and $672, according to the report.

5:02 p.m. – 2400 block of Donald Ave., reported theft of copper piping during a home burglary.

2:58 a.m. – Salt Springs Road, Leon Haskins, 22, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to comply with a police signal following a chase. Officers say they saw Haskins fail to signal as he was turning onto Erie Street. They tried to pull him over but say he took off and a chase began. Police say Haskins drove through several streets on the south side, ignoring stop signs and traffic lights. At that point, police lost sight of Haskins until another police unit said they saw the Trans Am Haskins was driving flying down Market Street at over 100 miles per hour, disregarding every traffic light. At that point, the chase was called off. A short time later, police got a call that a Trans Am crashed into a wall at the Madison Avenue Expressway and the Interstate 680 exit. Witnesses said they saw a man get out of the car and run away. Police found Haskins later inside of an SUV that officers stopped on Salts Springs Road, according to a police report.

9:14 a.m. – McGuffey Road, a woman told police a man walked into her house and went upstairs into her son’s room and smashed a TV. He also poured bleach all over her son’s clothes, according to a police report. The woman said she wasn’t there at the time but that her other two children witnessed the crime. She told police that her son owes the suspect $20 for gas money.

10:09 a.m. – Stratmore Avenue, a woman told police that earlier in the month someone had broken into her home but she didn’t notice anything was missing. Later, she realized that a bank containing pocket change was missing. She also said that she had recently ordered coins from the U.S. Mint and that she never received them even though delivery was confirmed on March 13, which was the same day her home was burglarized.

11 a.m. – Midland Avenue, James Van Tasel, 23, was charged with domestic violence by intimidation. According to a police report, Tasel was at a home on Millet Avenue. A woman there said Van Tasel threw a bucket of drywall through the front window and smashed out the windows on a car belonging to another man. Officers spotted Van Tasel walking nearby, where he was arrested.

3:15 p.m. – 700 block of E. Avondale Ave., police were called to a home after a security alarm went off. A woman who lives there came home while police were there and discovered that an Xbox was missing.

2:45 p.m. – 700 block of W. Delason Ave, a woman told police that she got home from work and found that her front doorknob was broken off and a hammer was lying on the porch. The woman found headphones on the couch and can of Pepsi on the table that were not hers. There were also fingerprints on the flat-screen TV.

4:43 p.m. – 1000 block of Belmont Ave., a woman told police that someone broke into her house and took a TV. A witness said they saw a man carrying a TV out of the house and put it into a white vehicle and drive off.

4:36 p.m. – 100 block of Cleveland St., Tawana Walton, 50, was charged with loitering to engage in prostitution. According to a police report, officers said they saw Walton wave over vehicles and got inside of one of them. Based on prior prostitution arrests and the area being frequented by prostitutes, Walton was cited, according to the report.

5:03 p.m. – Market Street, Brendan Rozier, 30, was charged with driving under suspension and improperly handling a firearm inside a motor vehicle following a traffic stop. According to a police report, police found a loaded gun in the car. Police discovered that Rozier was driving with fictitious plates and had outstanding warrants, the report stated.

5:45 p.m. – E. Ravenwood Avenue, Lynell Stanley, 32, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, resisting arrest and drug possession. According to a police report, an undercover officer was told to be on the lookout for a car that was involved in a suspected drug transaction. Police found the suspected vehicle illegally parked in a handicap parking space at Martha’s Boulevard on Southern Boulevard. When officers approached the car, the driver, later identified Stanley, got out of the car and took off, the report stated. During the chase, police say a stolen gun fell out of Stanley’s waistband. Officers were able to tackle Stanley in an area of Ravenwood Avenue, according to the police report. A search of Stanley uncovered Oxycontin pills and $817, according to the report.

Saturday, March 31

2:17 a.m. – Roy Street, a victim reported that he was drinking beer with a 52-year-old man when the man’s girlfriend confessed that she was having an affair with him. At that point, the suspect pulled a knife out from under the couch and tried to stab the victim, according to a police report. The victim was able to fend off the attacker but suffered a cut to his hand. Police also found that the victim had an outstanding open container warrant out of Youngstown. The suspect was not named in the police report and there was no information about his arrest. After the victim was treated for the wound to his hand, he was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on the warrant.

9:27 a.m. – Dewey Avenue, Lashawn Amos, 37, was charged with theft. According to a police report, Amos was outside of the Family Dollar on Market Street telling people he was going to rob it. Officers found Amos walking along Dewey Avenue. A search of Amos revealed several items that police suspected to be stolen from the Family Dollar.

11:20 a.m. – W. Judson Avenue, a woman told police that someone took the electric meter from the side of her house.

10:22 p.m. – Commerce Street, Matthew Williams, 23, was charged with using a weapon while intoxicated. According to a police report, Williams was kicked out of O’Donold’s pub for being “drunk and belligerent.” Once Williams was outside, an employee working the door at the bar told police that Williams pulled out a gun and said, “Your boy is being an a**hole. He’s lucky I didn’t shoot him with this,” the report stated. Officers said they then saw Williams staggering into the parking lot of the Circle Hookah, where he was arrested. Police said they found a gun in Williams’ jacket pocket.

Sunday, April 1

12:57 a.m. – E. Florida Ave., Nicholas Martin, 47, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. According to a police report, Martin was pulled over for running a stop sign. When officers approached the car, they said they could smell a heavy odor of alcohol. Police said Martin could not complete a field sobriety test and refused a breath test at the police station. Police said that while at the station, Martin said, “I know I am drunk, but you guys need to be getting the guys with guns off the street.”

5:36 a.m. – Route 711, Chanae Robinson, 25, was charged with driving under the influence. Officers responded to an accident and found Robinson pinned inside of the vehicle. As they were waiting for paramedics, officers said they could smell marijuana and alcohol coming from the car and Robinson. A search of Robinson’s purse revealed a grinder full of marijuana, according to a police report. Robinson appeared intoxicated and was combative with personnel at the hospital, the report stated.

Sunday, April 1

2:06 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue, Johanan Pandone, 33, arrested on a warrant and charged with escape. Pandone was arrested in the area of Mahoning Avenue and N. Brockway for having an outstanding warrant on charges of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, theft and failure to appear on abuse of drug instrument charges. When officers took him to the Mahoning County Jail, staff refused to book him because of an infected abscess on his arm, according to a police report. Pandone was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was treated. Following treatment and while still in the emergency room, police say Pandone tried to run away but was found in a stairwell where he was handcuffed and then taken to the jail.

Monday, April 2

3:42 a.m. – S. Garland Avenue, a woman told police that a man she knows broke into her home while she was sleeping. The woman said the man kicked in her door and yelled, “Where’s it at?” She said the man took a PlayStation and ran out of the house and sped away on a bicycle. The woman reported earlier that the same suspect came to her house saying he was being chased and took a cell phone from her and left.

5:55 a.m. – Woodford Avenue, a woman told police that someone took her Michael Kors purse, valued at $200, from her unlocked Cadillac. The woman and her husband said they have security camera video of the theft that police are reviewing.

7:10 a.m. – Hudson Avenue, a woman told police that someone broke into her house and took a diamond necklace.

8:43 p.m. – Randolph Street, two men told police that they came home to find another man walking out of their house carrying their TV. When they pulled into the driveway, the men said the man dropped the TV and ran away. One of the men chased the man and was able to grab his jacket but then lost his grip and he got away.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

