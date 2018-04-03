Youngstown mayor honors AmeriCorps volunteers

Despite the wind and rain, the young people collected trash and cleaned sidewalks along Mercer Avenue on Tuesday

By Published:
ust a few hours after being recognized by Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, workers with the AmeriCorps Service Program were back to work cleaning up the south side.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just a few hours after being recognized by Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, workers with the AmeriCorps Service Program were back to work cleaning up the south side.

Despite the wind and rain, the young people collected trash and cleaned sidewalks along Mercer Avenue on Tuesday.

Mayor Brown honored the program and the work volunteers are doing. The men and women in AmeriCorps say it’s taught them important lessons.

“I like my coworkers, and I really do enjoy the work. I enjoy going to the houses and getting my hands dirty,” Steven Bunetta, an AmeriCorps team member.

The mayor says he knows the young people will carry powerful memories of their time helping Youngstown for the rest of their lives.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s