Youngstown mayor honors AmeriCorps volunteers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just a few hours after being recognized by Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, workers with the AmeriCorps Service Program were back to work cleaning up the south side.

Despite the wind and rain, the young people collected trash and cleaned sidewalks along Mercer Avenue on Tuesday.

Mayor Brown honored the program and the work volunteers are doing. The men and women in AmeriCorps say it’s taught them important lessons.

“I like my coworkers, and I really do enjoy the work. I enjoy going to the houses and getting my hands dirty,” Steven Bunetta, an AmeriCorps team member.

The mayor says he knows the young people will carry powerful memories of their time helping Youngstown for the rest of their lives.