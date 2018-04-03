YSU’s Arbanas to forego fifth year of eligibility

Following graduation in May, Arbanas plans to attend the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa

By Published: Updated:
Nikki Arbanas (left) and Indiya Benjamin (right) broke the YSU career three-pointers mark Saturday in the Penguins win over rival Cleveland State.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hickory graduate and Redshirt Junior Nikki Arbanas will forego her fifth year of eligibililty with the Youngstown State Women’s Basketball program.

She made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Following graduation in May, Arbanas plans to attend the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa.

“I cannot begin to thank this community and school for their support through the ups and downs the last four years,” Arbanas wrote. “I am so thankful for the opportunity I was given by my coaches to play Division I basketball for such a well supported program.”

Arbanas is the program’s all time leader with 209 career 3-pointers.

This past season, Arbanas started all 32 games, averaging 8.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest. She is the only player in program history to make at least 50 3-pointers in three different seasons. She helped lead the Penguins to a postseason berth in three of the last four years, including a spot in the WBI last month.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s