Downed trees damage vehicles in Cortland

A tree split in half and fell onto two properties Wednesday on Williams Drive

Strong winds are to blame for toppling trees in Cortland that damaged two vehicles.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Strong winds are to blame for toppling trees in Cortland that damaged two vehicles.

A tree split in half and fell onto two properties Wednesday on Williams Drive.

A tree split in half and fell onto two properties Wednesday on Williams Drive in Cortland.

The homeowners said they heard a loud noise just after 5 a.m. When they went outside, they saw one part of a tree on their truck and the other half lying in their neighbor’s yard. The driveways of both houses were blocked.

No injuries were reported.

Also in Cortland, police say a tree came down on a truck near Greenbriar Drive and Wae Trail. No injuries were reported in that incident either.

