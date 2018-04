PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A 17-year-old student at George Junior Republic in Grove City was charged with aggravated assault in connection with an altercation with a staff member.

Pennsylvania State Police say the assault happened March 3 at the school for at-risk kids.

The report says the student attacked an employee at the school.

There is no word on how badly the worker was hurt but the report said the altercation cause “bodily injury.”