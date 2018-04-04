Heavy rains cause various road closures across Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rain that caused some localized flooding is making the drive to work or school Wednesday morning difficult for some drivers. Alternative routes will have to be taken.

The ramp from Route 711 south to I-680 north is closed because of high water.

The following roads are closed in Salem Township:

Lisbon Canfield Road (Between State Route 558 and State Route 344)

St. Jacob Logtown Road (East of State Route 45, between SR 45 and Lisbon Rd)

Old State Route 558 (at railroad underpass between Jersey Ridge Road and SR 558)

State Route 165 between US Route 62 and State Route 46 is closed due to flooding in Greenford.

A high wind warning is in effect on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Ohio Gateway and the Donegal exit, about a 90-mile stretch of the highway. Drivers should keep alert to high profile trucks. Reduce speeds and drive according to conditions.

Several other roads have standing water on them and drivers are urged use caution and avoid driving through flooded roads.

Flood advisories are in place for Columbiana, southern Mercer and Lawrence counties until 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall rates and coverage is expected to decrease, but widespread runoff will continue.

Wind Advisories are in place for the entire Valley until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Winds are out of the west at 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

