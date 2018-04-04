Trumbull County hit hardest by power outage

The hardest hit areas are in Trumbull County where over 2,000 customers are without service as of 7 a.m. 

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The heavy rain and winds have downed power lines across the Valley.

The hardest hit areas are in Trumbull County where 2,636 customers are without service as of 7 a.m.

Most of the outages in Trumbull County are in Bazetta and Mecca townships. According to the First Energy outage map, all service should be restored by 9 a.m.

There are 55 customers without power in Mahoning County, mainly in Youngstown.

In Columbiana, 22 customers are without power, mainly in Middleton Township.

Mercer and Lawrence counties have minimal outages with a total of 46 customers without power.

