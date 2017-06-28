Expect a competitive 2017 from traditional rivals in the AAC Red Tier

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland won the AAC Red Tier last Fall. Quarterback Samari Dean and three offensive linemen return for the Tigers but not much in terms of experienced players at the skill spots.
A year ago, Canfield finished 7-0 against teams who failed to finish the campaign with a winning mark. However, their three losses came against teams who advanced to week eleven (Struthers, Howland) or posted a winning record (Louisville).
The Red Dragons closed out 2016 with a 1-3 record in the Red Tier. The young group – which returns 3 starters on offense and defense – will look to Robbie Savin for his big play ability.
Three of Poland’s six losses a year ago were decided by 10-points or less. In year #2 with coach Ryan Williams at the helm of the program, the Bulldogs appear poised to make a run at the post-season once again.
East is seeking their first winning campaign since 2007 (the first year of the consolidation). Coach Jerron Jenkins enters his second year on the sidelines.
2016 All-American Conference – Red Tier Standings
Howland – 7-4 (4-0)
Canfield – 7-3 (3-1)
Poland – 4-6 (2-2)
Niles – 5-5 (1-3)
East – 1-9 (0-4)
2016 AAC Red Leaders
Team Leaders
Scoring Offense
1.Niles – 29.7
2.Canfield – 28.9
3.Howland – 26.9
4.Poland – 25.7
5.East – 6.6
Scoring Defense
1.Canfield – 17.8
2.Howland – 19.9
3.Poland – 22.7
4.Niles – 26.0
5.East – 36.1
Individual Leaders
Passing Yards: Tyler Srbinovich (Niles) – 1577+
Completion Percentage: Samari Dean (Howland) – 60.4%
Passing Touchdowns: Tyler Srbinovich (Niles) – 13+
Rushing Yards: Tyriq Ellis (Howland) – 1066+
Yards Per Carry: Victor Williams (Howland) – 8.5+
Rushing Touchdowns: Jake Cummings (Canfield) – 15+
Receptions: Victor Williams (Howland) – 40+
Receiving Yards: Tre Martin (Niles) – 734+
Receiving Touchdowns: Marlon Pearson (Niles) – 7+
+-Graduated
2016 Big 22 Selections
Stephen Baugh, Howland
Jake Cummings, Canfield
Colt McFadden, Poland
Tyler Srbinovich, Niles
Victor Williams, Howland
Red Tier Champions
2016: Howland
2015: Canfield
2011: Howland
2010: Howland
2009: Canfield, Howland, Poland
2008: Canfield, Howland, Poland
Big games on the schedule
Aug. 24 – Niles at Girard*
Aug. 25 – Marlington at Poland*
Aug. 25 – Boardman at East*
Aug. 25 – Canfield at Louisville*
Aug. 25 – Lakeview at Howland*
Sept. 1 – Ursuline at East*
Sept. 1 – Howland at Boardman*
Sept. 1 – Alliance at Canfield*
Sept. 1 – Niles at Poland
Sept. 8 – Struthers at Niles*
Sept. 15 – Poland at Howland
Sept. 15 – East at Niles*
Sept. 22 – Howland at Hubbard*
Sept. 22 – East at Fitch*
Sept. 22 – Struthers at Canfield*
Sept. 29 – Poland at Struthers*
Sept. 29 – Canfield at Boardman*
Oct. 6 – Niles at Canfield*
Oct. 12 – Howland at Niles*
Oct. 13 – Lakeview at Poland*
Oct. 20 – Harding at East*
Oct. 20 – Canfield at Howland
Oct. 20 – Poland at Hubbard*
Oct. 27 – Canfield at Poland
*-Non-league game