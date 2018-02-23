How-to: Get WKBN flash news briefings from Amazon’s ‘Alexa’



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new way to hear some of the top local news headlines of the day: Ask Alexa.

If you own an Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap, or Amazon Echo Dot, you can now listen to headlines from WKBN 27 First News delivered by Alexa.

To start hearing local headlines, just follow these steps:

*Launch the Alexa app on your phone

*Touch the menu button in the upper left-hand corner

*Choose ‘Settings’

*Choose ‘Flash Briefing’ under ‘Accounts’

*Choose ‘Get more Flash Briefing content’

*Enter ‘WKBN” in the ‘Search in Category’ box

*Touch the WKBN logo

*Touch the ‘enable’ button

That’s it! Just say ‘Alexa, what’s the news?” or “ Alexa, what is my flash briefing?” or “Alexa, give me the news.”

If you wish to change the order of your news briefings to receive WKBN first, touch the ‘Edit Order’ button on your Flash Briefing page.

The Flash Briefing will be updated multiple times a day, and each briefing will last between 45 and 60 seconds.